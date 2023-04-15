Milwaukee boy shot, great-aunt gets probation

article

A Milwaukee boy's great-aunt has been sentenced to three years' probation and nine months in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center, formerly the House of Correction, after he was shot and wounded in 2022.

Shelly Baublit, 43, pleaded guilty to felony neglecting a child (consequence great bodily harm) and misdemeanor obstructing an officer.

The judge initially sentenced Baublit to two years in prison, but stayed that sentence in favor of probation for the child neglect charge. Time served in the CRC will be for the misdemeanor, court documents indicate.

The shooting happened July 2, 2022. Prosecutors said Baublit left her loaded gun unsecured in her purse around children – and it was her son, who was 6 years old at the time, who pulled the trigger. Prevail Jordan, who was 3 years old at the time, was shot.

"Anything could’ve happened. I’m thankful that he’s here, but it could’ve been bad," Daionna Baublit, Prevail's mother, told FOX6 News at the time. "Scary, scary, scary. That’s the only way to explain that ride to the hospital."

Daionna Baublit with son Prevail Jordan

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to Children's Wisconsin the night of the shooting. The complaint said "the bullet had struck a valve that caused air to enter (the child's) abdomen."

Prevail underwent life-saving surgery; his mother said the bullet tore his bladder, appendix and bowels. After surgery, the boy said what happened.

"(The 6-year-old) showed the gun to my baby, told my baby he was going to shoot him – and he shot my son," Daionna said.

The complaint states Shelly called Daionna while "distraught and screaming 'I'm so scared. I'm so scared.'" When Daionna got to the house, the complaint states Shelly said she hadn't called 911 because she "panicked" and was "scared."

Prevail Jordan in hospital

Daionna said her aunt, Shelly, was taking care of the children. The complaint states the kids were left alone while Shelly left to get food. Daionna said she didn't know her aunt had a gun with her.

"She just sat him there, waited for me to get there to come and get him. It was really a big problem for me," Daionna said.