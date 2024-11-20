article

The Brief A Milwaukee woman has been charged after a 3-year-old accidentally shot himself. It happened at an apartment complex near 64th and Bradley on Sunday. Court filings say multiple guns were found in the home.



A Milwaukee woman is accused of child neglect after her 3-year-old son accidentally shot himself Sunday night on the city's north side.

Prosecutors charged 28-year-old Marqueesha Smith. Court records show she was scheduled for an initial appearance on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to a criminal complaint, the 3-year-old boy got hold of a gun that Smith "left racked and loaded on the couch" next to him. The boy then picked up the gun and shot himself in the leg.

Court filings said Smith told police she had heard a knock at the door, racked her gun and checked – but saw no one. She said she then set the gun down and started to plug in her cellphone when she heard a loud sound; the boy had shot himself.

Scene near 64th and Bradley

Police located multiple guns in the home, per the complaint, including one in a backpack on the floor where the boy would play.

Another child told police that Smith "took her gun out and checked the front door." The child said Smith then put the gun down on the couch and the boy shot himself.

Related article