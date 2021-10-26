Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police: Boy shot himself accidentally, man arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Boy critical after shooting himself accidentally, Milwaukee man arrested

A Milwaukee man was arrested after a boy got ahold of a gun and accidentally shot himself at a home near 21st and Cornell, police said.

MILWAUKEE - A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after Milwaukee police said he got ahold of a gun and unintentionally shot himself on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Police said the shooting happened at a home near 21st and Cornell around 5:40 p.m. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 31-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested, police said; criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

MPD reminds the public to keep firearms locked with a gun lock and secured in an area out of the reach of children. Anyone in need of a gun lock can contact their local police district to check the availability of a free one.

