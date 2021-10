article

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help finding 15-year-old Hernandez – last seen on Nov. 6, 2020 near 32nd and Scott.

Hernandez is described as 5'2" tall and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Hernandez's whereabouts is asked to call MPS at 414- 935-7401.

