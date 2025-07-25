Milwaukee boy killed, community vigil remembers 4-year-old

The Brief Prosecutors said a Milwaukee man shot and killed his own son. Community members gathered to honor a 4-year-old boy who they'd never met. The boy's mother is also charged in connection to the shooting.



Prosecutors said a Milwaukee man shot and killed his own son. On Friday, community members gathered to remember a 4-year-old boy who they'd never met.

Both of the boy's parents remain in custody on charges connected to his death. That's why a community member took it upon herself to honor him.

"How do you protect the child from the very people who gave them life?" said Incemirra Pole. "He deserved a future filled with love, not violence. He deserved protection, not pain."

"There are no words that can make sense of this, and perhaps there never will be," Pole said. "I feel like the horrific part of things was recognized, but there was no honor assigned to this little boy who only lived for four years. He knew life totally different from how we know life."

Investigators said the 4-year-old boy had autism.

"I have two children of my own who have been diagnosed with autism," said Pole.

On Friday night, Pole invited people for a balloon release and memorial – hoping to put the focus back on the boy's life instead of the way it was taken.

"Today I am here to say that his life mattered. Every child’s life matters," she said.

Prosecutors said 35-year-old Ralph Taylor shot his son near 75th and Northridge Lakes. Police said he first lied and said someone shot into the apartment, but court filings said there was evidence in the boy's mouth that showed the gun had been placed there before it was fired.

"If these allegations are true, you are a baby killer," Court Commissioner Barry Phillips. "The only thing worse than a baby killer is a person who kills their own baby."

The boy's mother, 33-year-old Cassandra Taylor, is also charged in connection to his death.

Ralph Taylor is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. He's a convicted felon who prosecutors said never should have had a gun. Cassandra Taylor is accused of hiding that gun.

Both are due back in court next month.