Milwaukee boy kidnapped near 61st and Hustis; Fabian Johnson charged

The Brief Fabian Johnson is now charged in connection with a plot to abduct a 7-year-old Milwaukee boy. Johnson is now charged with kidnapping. Police say he was involved with two others in a plan to rob the 7-year-old boy's mother, a "well-known drug dealer," according to the criminal complaint.



Another person is now charged in the plot to abduct a 7-year-old Milwaukee boy. Police say several people initially planned to rob the child's mother.

New charges

What we know:

Fabian Johnson is now charged with kidnapping - party to a crime. Police say he was involved with two others in a plan to rob the 7-year-old boy's mother, a "well-known drug dealer," according to the criminal complaint.

On July 11, police say Johnson and two others drove in front of a home near 61st and Hustis. Surveillance video showed a child riding a bike along the street. The father of the child said people with guns jumped out of an SUV and took his son.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Investigators said the group held the child for ransom. They reportedly called the mother demanding $100,000 and some jewelry. The mother never showed.

Police found the child safe the next day at the home of Corey Williams. Williams is charged with kidnapping, taking hostages and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Police said Williams confessed. The boy identified Williams as the person driving the SUV.

Williams' bond is set for $100,000.

What's next:

A 14-year-old is also in custody in this case and scheduled to be in Milwaukee County court on Monday, July 21.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As for Johnson, he has been ordered to have no contact with Williams, the boy or his family members.

Related article

This is a developing story.

The Source: The information in this post was sourced from Wisconsin Circuit Court Access as well as the criminal complaint associated with this case.



