The Brief A Milwaukee boy is recovering after a minivan hit him near Appleton and Congress. Video shows the boy waiting for a bus when the minivan drove over the sidewalk. WARNING : Some viewers may find the video in this story disturbing.



A 15-year-old Milwaukee boy is recovering after a minivan hit him as he waited on a bus to school Monday morning.

Minivan hits boy

The backstory:

That crash happened at Appleton and Congress, where pieces of debris remained on Thursday. The bones in 15-year-old Darrius Stenson's right leg were twisted and broken. His left leg was hurt as well.

"I’ve just been in bed mostly recovering," said Darrius Stenson. "There’s a rod in my leg, so it could heal properly."

Darrius Stenson

Surveillance video

What they're saying:

The boy's family shared surveillance video of what happened with FOX6 News.

Cameras from an auto shop show Stenson sitting on a rock while he waited for a city bus to get to school when the minivan crosses over the solid white line. As the traffic light turns yellow and then red, the minivan nearly collides with another vehicle, hits a pole – then the boy – and a utility line.

"Before I knew it, there was a car coming at me. I don’t really remember much," he said.

David Stenson was on the phone with his son when it happened. He and his wife rushed to the scene to find their son on the ground.

"I’m hearing him say ‘please’ and ‘help,’" he said. "I’m hearing complete and utter fear in his voice."

"If he had been standing up or at any point stood, he wouldn’t be here," said Jennifer Arbuckle, the boy's mother.

MPD's response

Big picture view:

Milwaukee police initially said no one would be ticketed, saying the minivan swerved to avoid another car. The driver told them he never hit the teen – only the poles.

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

"I don’t understand why there was no citation. That’s beyond my understanding," said David.

MPD said it will now review the surveillance video after FOX6 and the boy's father reached out. The family is looking for change while focusing on the positive.

"I’m blessed. I’m blessed to be here right now," said Darrius.

MPD said it will follow up with new information. In the meantime, the family thanks a woman who ran up to comfort Darrius after the crash – calling her a guardian angel.