Boy found on Milwaukee's south side, police seek family

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for the family of a boy found Saturday night, Nov. 5 on the city's south side.

Police said the boy identifies himself as "Jackson" and was found near 2nd and Holt around 8 p.m. He is 42 inches tall, 55-60 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.