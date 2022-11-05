Expand / Collapse search

Boy found on Milwaukee's south side, police seek family

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

"Jackson" found near 2nd and Holt in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for the family of a boy found Saturday night, Nov. 5 on the city's south side.

Police said the boy identifies himself as "Jackson" and was found near 2nd and Holt around 8 p.m. He is 42 inches tall, 55-60 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.