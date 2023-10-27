Missing Milwaukee boy found dead; why wasn't there an Amber Alert?

Milwaukee police found the body of missing 5-year-old boy Prince McCree in a dumpster Thursday, Oct. 26.

There's nearly a 24-hour gap from the time McCree was last seen to the time his body was found, which has raised a question among some community members: Why wasn't an Amber Alert issued?

Wisconsin has issued roughly 50 Amber Alerts since 2003. The alerts pop up on phones, televisions, radios, highway electric signs and even at lottery kiosks. But there wasn't one for McCree as his family searched for him Wednesday night.

"Even the entire night, when they were looking for Prince, his family never left that corner. They stayed out there through the rain," said State Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee), who lives five doors down from where the boy lived. "The family is struggling. It’s difficult for them."

Johnson said Milwaukee police police requested an Amber Alert, and MPD confirmed that to FOX6 News Friday.

Scene where Prince McCrees body was found in a dumpster

"The thing that irritates me the most is our Amber Alert system. He was 5-years-old, and he didn’t meet the criteria to have an Amber Alert listed," Johnson said.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice would not talk about specifics of McCree's case, but outlined three criteria for using an Amber Alert:

Child must be 17 years of age or younger

Child must be in danger of serious bodily harm or death

Police must have "descriptive information about the child, the suspect and/or the suspect vehicle to believe an immediate broadcast alert will help locate the child"

"Because it’s an ongoing investigation, I can’t comment on the specific case regarding the Amber Alert," said DOJ's Joe Libowsky. "What I can say is in that case, we sent out a statewide endangered missing person report, and that was sent out through the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network.

"It has to be fixed. We are not saying it needs a total overhaul, but it does need an overhaul when it comes to missing children, especially under a certain age," said Johnson. "Amber Alerts if for any child under 17, but obviously that criteria is too high if we couldn’t put out an Amber Alert for a 5-year-old missing child."

At this point, it's unclear which of the Amber Alert criteria McCree's missing case would not have met. To change the criteria would require changing state law.

Johnson told FOX6 News that McCree attended Hawley Environmental School. MPD has not provided details about any resources it may be providing the school community.

MPD told FOX6 News they have not made any arrests in addition to the two Thursday.