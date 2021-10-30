Milwaukee critical missing boy found safe

article

UPDATE: A 10-year-old Milwaukee boy who was the focus of a critically missing persons alert Saturday has been found safe, police say.

---

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help finding critical missing 10-year-old boy Jonathan Perez – last seen near 66th and Carmen around noon on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Perez is described as 4'7" tall and 84 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, pink-and-black pants and shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 a.m. and MPD's Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360 between the hours of 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

