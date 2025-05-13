The Brief A Milwaukee mother said her son got a concussion during recess. She pulled her son out of Milwaukee French Immersion School and wants answers. The mother said the school gave her different accounts of what happened.



A Milwaukee mother said her son is recovering from an injury and concussion she said he got during recess. Now, she has pulled her son out of Milwaukee French Immersion School – and wants answers about what happened.

What they're saying:

Brayden Hampton-Thompson can tell you his colors and favorite toys. He can also tell you how he got here.

"I hit my head at the park," the 5-year-old boy said.

Mackenzie Thompson said her son was injured on the playground last week, and she was shocked and furious with what she said the school did – or didn't do – after it happened.

Brayden Hampton-Thompson

"He will never go back there again. I don't feel like I can trust them," she said.

Thompson said the school called her on May 7. She was told her son hit his head on the playground around 2:12 p.m. She rushed to the school and said, when she got there, she was hurt and confused.

"His shirt had blood all the way right here, and they had a wet napkin on his head," she said. "I'm just thinking, 'How did I get here before a fire truck or an ambulance?"

Thompson ended up taking her son to the hospital herself, while her own mom stayed behind and asked questions. Thompson said the hospital informed her Brayden had a concussion.

"I never want to see my kid like that," she said.

Dig deeper:

Thompson said the school gave her different accounts of what happened – from her son falling, to him hitting his head on equipment. Thompson also said the timing does not add up.

Milwaukee French Immersion School

A report from the school said they called 911 at 2:15 p.m. – but a report from the Milwaukee Fire Department shows they were not called until 2:31 p.m.

Thompson also said the school told her the nurse didn't check on her son until she finished a training session. She said what happened to her son was negligent, and she wants staff held accountable. She's also waiting for the surveillance video so she can know for sure what happened.

The other side:

FOX6 News reached out to MPS. A spokesperson said they were working on getting information about the incident, but did not respond with anything more by the deadline for this report.