The Brief Prosecutors charged a woman with child abuse and neglect after a child was hospitalized earlier this month. A criminal complaint states the boy had "significant burns," among other injuries. Investigators searched her phone and uncovered a conversation between the parents.



A Milwaukee woman is accused of child abuse and neglect after prosecutors say a child was hospitalized with "significant burns," among other injuries, earlier this month.

WARNING : Information related to this story may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Court records show 27-year-old Sandi Goodman is charged with repeated physical abuse of a child and neglecting a child. She is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on $50,000 bond.

According to a criminal complaint, a 3-year-old boy was taken to a hospital with his skin "coming off" and blistering. A doctor noted injuries all over the boy's body that included burns and bruises. The boy was immediately sedated and taken into surgery to have "significant burns" treated. Medical staff also noted what appeared to be older, healed burns on the boy's body.

"The injuries would have been extremely painful when they occurred and are outside of what would be considered reasonable discipline of a child," the complaint stated. "The healed and healing looped and linear injuries may be days or weeks old. The presence of acute patterned bruises to the left upper arm and extensive healed injuries confirms physical abuse on multiple occasions."

Detectives interviewed Goodman at her home. Prosecutors said she told them she was boiling water for noodles and went to the bathroom, heard screams and returned to the kitchen to find the child "jumping around and trying to get away from the water." In a later interview, she blamed other injuries on "bug bites" and denied ever using physical discipline.

Goodman agreed to let police search her cellphone and home. According to the complaint, the search uncovered a Sept. 30 text conversation in which she said she physically disciplined the child. Another conversation from Oct. 4 expressed concern that Child Protective Services was taking photos of the boy's chest.

Prosecutors said, between Sept. 23 and Oct. 5, there were internet searches on Goodman's phone that included:

"How to get rid of belt marks on a child"

"Does Neosporin help burns heal fast"

"Bugs that leave scratch marks"

"2nd degree burn staying in hospital reddit"

"How do you know if you have a warrant"

"Atlanta Single Family for Rent"