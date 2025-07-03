Milwaukee bomb squad investigates suspicious device at 46th and Clarke
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department's bomb squad responded on Thursday, July 3 to a home on the city's north side.
What we know:
Officials initially responded to a "subject with weapon" complaint shortly after noon on Thursday. Police said during a domestic dispute, the victim located a suspicious device. That device was safely removed from the residence.
At this time, it has not been determined if the device was an explosive.
A 22-year-old woman was arrested for a domestic violence incident. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
The investigation regarding the device remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.