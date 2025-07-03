Milwaukee bomb squad investigates suspicious device at 46th and Clarke

The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department's bomb squad removed a device from a home on the city's north side on Thursday, July 3. It has not been determined if that device is an explosive. Police initially responded to the scene for a "subject with weapon" complaint when the suspicious device was located.



The Milwaukee Police Department's bomb squad responded on Thursday, July 3 to a home on the city's north side.

Hazardous devices unit responds to residence at 46th and Clarke, Milwaukee

Police respond to 46th and Clarke

What we know:

Officials initially responded to a "subject with weapon" complaint shortly after noon on Thursday. Police said during a domestic dispute, the victim located a suspicious device. That device was safely removed from the residence.

At this time, it has not been determined if the device was an explosive.

Hazardous devices unit responds to residence at 46th and Clarke, Milwaukee

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A 22-year-old woman was arrested for a domestic violence incident. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Hazardous devices unit responds to residence at 46th and Clarke, Milwaukee

The investigation regarding the device remains ongoing.