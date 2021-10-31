Betty Brinn celebrates Halloween with themed activities

It may have been a bit chilly for some younger trick-or-treaters, so the Betty Brinn Children's Museum offered an indoor option to celebrate Halloween.

"We love families and children. That’s our mission, to serve them," said Amanda Sobczak, the museum's communications manager. "To welcome families back this year has been fantastic. This is actually our first big special event since reopening in May."

Betty Brinn celebrated with its "Betty Boo's Spooktacular" – welcoming guests inside for spooky-themed activities and attractions.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We have special activities in the Be A Maker space, including cardboard costumes and spooky bath fizzies," Sobczak said. "Friends that come in can meet my friend, Birdie Brinn, who is a pirate this year."

Rather than dealing with the wind off of Lake Michigan while trick-or-treating, dressing up inside is a pretty good option.

Betty Brinn Children's Museum "Betty Boo's Spooktacular"

"We kind of thought it was good for her age. She's kind of young for the trick-or-treating," said Kelly Madrigal, whose family dressed as "Moana" characters. "If the weather wasn’t going to cooperate, we wanted to do something indoors and check out the museum at the same time."

For those who missed this year's "spooktacular" event, Bett Brinn Children's Museum has other upcoming holiday events.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.