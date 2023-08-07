Milwaukee Behavioral Health attack, 4 hurt, patient charged

A Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with an attack at the Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division in March 2022 that left four health care workers hurt.

Destiny Hamilton, 22, faces one count of bodily harm to a worker in a health care facility and one count of disorderly conduct.

Prosecutors say Hamilton was a patient at the Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division, and one of the victims told investigators Hamilton is "very combative every time she is there."

According to a criminal complaint, it started with a fight between Hamilton and another patient. When health care workers tried to intervene, prosecutors say she attacked them.

One victim, a psych tech, said Hamilton grabbed her wrist and scratched her.

A second victim said she fell during the commotion, and Hamilton looked at her and then headbutted her, also kicking her in the knee.

Prosecutors say a third victim said Hamilton kicked her and swung a fist at her. She added that she saw Hamilton grab a nurse's hair and spit at staff members.

The fourth victim said Hamilton went after multiple psych techs, and Hamilton scratched her forearms.

Hamilton made her initial appearance in court on Saturday, Aug. 5 and received a $5,000 signature bond.