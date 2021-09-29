Milwaukee beauty store robbery, suspect hits manager with car: video

The women at the center of a Milwaukee beauty store robbery on Tuesday, Sept. 28 were captured on surveillance video.

Video from inside the Value Beauty near 103rd and Silver Spring shows two women shamelessly stealing hair products, and it was only the start of a brutal afternoon for the store manager, Hugo Ramirez.

Milwaukee police said things escalated when Ramirez approached the women in the parking lot. He was knocked to the ground when a suspected thief hit the gas and reversed her car with the doors still open.

Hugo Ramirez (right) on the ground after being hit by fleeing suspects' open car door outside Value Beauty.

The 48-year-old man needed stitches for a bad gash in the back of his head. He told FOX6 News it all began around noon Tuesday inside the store.

"This girl right here is searching for what she wants to get, and this one right here is on the lookout making sure there are no employees over there," Ramirez said as he watched the surveillance video.

Ramirez said he thought the women were legitimate customers at first, but the video showed otherwise. One woman was seen sneaking behind the counter.

"They already knew what they wanted, and they came all around through here," said Ramirez.

Surveillance of robbery suspects at Value Beauty, one of two women crouched behind the counter.

Ramirez said the women snatched roughly $800 in weave bundles – emptying the hooks of items ranging from $70-90. Next, the video captured their handoff. One woman threw the items to the other, that woman then grabbed the items and putting them in her purse.

"We just want no trouble, all we want is our stuff," Ramirez said. "We’re just trying to make a living."

Value Beauty robbery suspect vehicle fleeing, car doors still open after hitting manager.

That is when Ramirez and a couple of other employees approached the women in the parking lot – something he wishes, in hindsight, they hadn't done.

"When she was giving me all my stuff back, she decided to start the engine," said Ramirez. "I could have lost my life when she run me over."

Ramirez also suffered scrapes and bruises to his arms and legs. Milwaukee police said they are looking for unknown suspects; anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

