Milwaukee's BC Modern offers mid-century modern, industrial furniture

BC Modern, Milwaukee's largest vintage shop
Looking for Mid-century modern, industrial, or eclectic furniture for your home, office or business? There’s a good chance BC Modern may have what you need. Brian Kramp is checking out the new location of this Milwaukee favorite that’s all about vintage vibes.
MILWAUKEE - Looking for mid-century modern, industrial, or eclectic furniture for your home, office or business? There’s a good chance BC Modern (3116 S. Chase Avenue) may have what you need. Brian Kramp is checking out the new location of this Milwaukee favorite that’s all about vintage vibes.
Unique pieces of furniture at BC Modern
Ever wonder what more than 4000 square feet of vintage and mid-century modern treasures looks like? You can see it in person at BC Modern’s grand re-opening this weekend. Brian Kramp has a sneak peek at one of the most unique furniture selections in the city.
Unique pieces available at BC Modern in Milwaukee
Whether you’re looking to downsize or add a unique piece of furniture to your collection, the team at BC Modern can help. Brian Kramp is shopping the floor of this vintage shop that has items from all over the country.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Old furniture gets new life at BC Modern
Giving old furniture a new life and a new home is one of the specialties that the team at BC Modern thrives at - Staging it is also part of the fun. Brian Kramp is at this local vintage furniture shop that’s holding their grand re-opening sale this weekend, and from the looks of it, everything may go.
BC Modern is at a new location in Milwaukee
Looking for Mid-century modern, industrial, or eclectic furniture for your home, office or business? BC Modern may have what you need. Brian Kramp is checking out the new location of this Milwaukee favorite that’s all about vintage vibes.
Checking in one last time with BC Modern
This weekend BC Modern on Milwaukee’s south side is opening its doors for the first time in their new location – And if you like vintage finds, this is your spot to shop. Brian Kramp is with the owner who took the past 6 months to renovate and stock his shop with some rare and unique pieces.