Milwaukee youth basketball coach killed, man accused

A Milwaukee man is charged in connection to the killing of Dale Young, a father of four and beloved youth basketball coach, on June 7.

Prosecutors accuse 30-year-old Amardi Stotts of first-degree reckless homicide.

The shooting happened near 69th and Carmen. Police said Young was found in the road with 15 gunshot wounds, a criminal complaint states. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Eleven bullet holes were in the passenger side of his van, per the complaint, which was found several houses down still running but stopped against a parked vehicle. Some bullet fragments were found in the fan, others were found during an autopsy.

Police reviewed home surveillance video from the area. It showed Young's van driving down 69th Street when a red pickup truck pulled up along the van's passenger side. Multiple gunshots – "12 or 13" – were heard, the complaint states, before the truck drove off.

Fatal shooting, 69th and Carmen

Young's family said he was trying to help a woman leave an abusive relationship before he was shot. The complaint states Young and the woman's ex-boyfriend had just left her home, and the ex-boyfriend was on the phone with the woman when he said "here is ‘Mardi’" and shots rang out.

"Mardi," the complaint states, was identified as Stotts – a coworker of the ex-boyfriend. When police arrested Stotts, the red pickup truck was parked in his driveway.

The ex-boyfriend also spoke to police. The complaint states he was at the woman's home that day to move out and Young made "negative comments" about him. At one point, the ex-boyfriend said Young went outside and got a gun from his van.

The complaint states the ex-boyfriend called Stotts to come pick him up and told him what happened – also describing the van. He said he was on the phone with the woman when Stotts' truck pulled up alongside Young's van and a rifle barrel extended out the window. He then heard multiple gunshots and ran back to the woman's home.

According to the ex-boyfriend, per the complaint, Stotts said: "I wanted to kill him."

Stotts made his initial court appearance Friday, July 14 and had cash bond set at $75,000.