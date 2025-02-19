Milwaukee bank robberies, car arson; 2 men accused, caught on cam

article

The Brief Two Milwaukee men face criminal counts associated with an attempted bank robbery, a bank robbery and arson of a car. The accused are Kwasi Robinson and Marcus Cotton. The crimes they are alleged to have committed took place in early February – and captured on surveillance.



Two Milwaukee men are accused of attempting to rob one bank, rob a second bank and then setting a car on fire early in February. The two accused are 25-year-old Marcus Cotton and 24-year-old Kwasi Robinson – and they face the following criminal counts:

Attempt robbery of a financial institution (Cotton, Robinson)

Robbery of a financial institution (Cotton, Robinson)

Arson of property other than building (Cotton, Robinson)

Possession of a firearm by a felon (Robinson)

Crimes investigated on Feb. 3

What we know:

PNC Bank attempted robbery

According to the criminal complaint, a takeover-style bank robbery was attempted at the PNC Bank near 60th and Lisbon on Monday, Feb. 3. Surveillance footage showed the suspects arriving in a burgundy Ford Fusion just as the bank opened. The two male suspects were wearing black masks. The complaint says bank employees were "forced to the ground" by the two men, who demanded money. "Employees repeatedly told the suspects that it was a cashless bank. Realizing they were not getting any money, the suspects ran from the bank," the complaint says.

Wells Fargo Bank robbery

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Feb. 3, a second bank robbery happened at the Wells Fargo Bank near 76th and Hampton. Surveillance shows the same two suspects arriving in the same burgundy Ford Fusion -- and entering the bank wearing the same outfits as the PNC attempted robbery. The complaint says the two went to three tellers and gave them demand notes. Those notes said, "Give Me All The Money All Big Bills No Dye Pack or I Will Shoot," the complaint says. One of the suspects displayed a firearm. The tellers provided money to the suspects. GPS trackers were also included with the cash. The complaint says the suspects got away with roughly $1,800.

Vehicle arson

Milwaukee police monitored the GPS trackers that were put in the bags with the bank money. During this time, Milwaukee firefighters responded to a car fire near 84th and Lancaster. The vehicle involved was the burgundy Ford Fusion involved in the above crimes.

The GPS trackers were still active -- and investigators believed the suspects had a second or "switch vehicle." Eventually, a GPS tracker was lost -- one was later located after being discarded from the vehicle. Surveillance video showed the vehicle possibly involved in this latest incident was a black Ford Fusion.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, the black Ford Fusion was located near 48th and Silver Spring. Undercover officers began to follow the vehicle. When the vehicle came to a stop, a photo of the driver was taken -- and facial recognition software identified the driver as defendant Kwasi Robinson.

Kwasi Robinson

Investigators continued to monitor the GPS tracker with the vehicle. It was located at a Target on S. Chase Avenue on Sunday, Feb. 9. The two people in the vehicle were identified as Robinson and defendant Marcus Cotton.

Traffic stop prior to other crimes

What we know:

The criminal complaint in this case indicates that early on the morning of Feb. 3, a Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy pulled over Cotton near 15th and Greenfield for lack of registration on a Ford Escape he was driving. Cotton was arrested and later released. Body camera video from that incident showed Cotton was wearing the same clothes as seen by surveillance in the armed robbery later in the day.

Marcus Cotton

Investigators also used cellphone records to show the locations of Cotton and Robinson during the day on Feb. 3 -- the attempted bank robbery, the bank robbery and the car fire.

When investigators interviewed Cotton, Cotton wanted to know "what he can do to make all of this (expletive) go away," the complaint says. The detective told Cotton he needed to be "totally honest" about his role in the two bank robberies and the vehicle arson.

What's next:

Robinson and Cotton made their initial appearances in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Both are scheduled to appear for preliminary hearings on Feb. 25.