Milwaukee band pushes for unity through music: 'We are connected'

Fireworks and cookouts are great. But there is more to Independence Day. One group in Milwaukee's Humboldt Park are using it to be an "instrument" for unity.

"Music really connects us all," said Karen Lippert, Milwaukee Metropolitan Community Concert Band Director.

Lippert has been the Metropolitan Community Concert Band Director for more than 15 years. But her passion for music gives each year's performance the excitement of the first.

"We are connected with that love of music, but it doesn’t end with a child in grade school or high school," Lippert said.

Karen Lippert

On this July 4, the community band played tunes like the "Grand Old Flag" and "American Patrol." Members say the best part of the celebration is the audience.

"It's an exciting time. People coming out now after the pandemic is fantastic," said Dean Pearson, trombone player.

Dean Pearson

It is all tradition that will never get old.

"It's such an honor to be able to play and celebrate the Fourth of July and using our instruments to celebrate our nation and independence," Lippert said.

Milwaukee Metropolitan Community Concert Band

The Milwaukee Metropolitan Community Concert Band is always looking for new members. Learn more about becoming a part of the group.