Milwaukee back-to-school supply event gives back to community

The start a new school year can be an exciting time, but for many families across Milwaukee, those feelings are hampered by the cost of supplies.

The National Retail Federation reports parents are expected to spend an average of $890 dollars on school items this year alone.

"I did hear a lot of complaints about the school list," said Felicia Alstork. "We see a lot of parents that can’t take a break."

Alstork owns Essential Life Care Home Services. She made it her mission Saturday to change that, and said, when we support one another, it can make all the difference.

"Today is a day to give back to our community," she said. "Free food, free clothes…this rack was full before we started, so people are taking advantage."

Essential Life Care Home Services back-to-school supply giveaway

Dozens of people, like 14-year-old Nevarious Edwards, came out to the back-to-school event with their families. A free meal wasn't the only thing offered.

"My little cousin is having fun and getting something to eat," he said. "They got clothes, they got hygiene stuff, and bookbags for people in need."

Edwards said it's the items people often don't think about that can add up.

"For people who don’t have hygiene stuff, and like, it’s really hard to get that stuff. This is a place you can come," said Edwards.

"We prepared 96 bookbags, and 120 travel-size hygiene products," Alstork said.