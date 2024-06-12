Expand / Collapse search

Baby found dead; Milwaukee police arrest 3, charges pending

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 12, 2024 1:38pm CDT
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested three people in connection to the Monday death of a 1-month-old baby.

The infant was found dead near 71st and Mill around 5 p.m. that day. The medical examiner will determine the manner of death, which MPD deemed "suspicious."

The district attorney's office will review charges against the three people who were arrested: a 33-year-old woman, 50-year-old woman and 38-year-old man.

This is a developing story.