Milwaukee baby abduction, mental health care sought for 14-year-old

One of the Milwaukee teens accused of abducting a baby boy in March appeared in juvenile court Tuesday, May 10, where a hearing focused on her mental health.

The 14-year-old's attorney made it clear a mental health evaluation and treatment for her client are needed.

On March 24, Milwaukee police arrested two girls, ages 16 and 14. Police say they're responsible for the abduction of a then 3-month-old boy.

"It’s no secret. Obviously, she needs some sort of mental health evaluation and then treatment follow-up," said the teen's attorney.

The 14-year-old's attorney raised questions in court about a possible psychiatric evaluation.

"There’s, you know, times in which, unfortunately, juveniles or even the doctors will engage in a conversation about the facts of the case, and this is still a case," said the teen's attorney.

The assistant district attorney expressed her confusion over a doctor not being able to talk about the case with the teen.

"I don’t know how you would separate that because she is, in fact, talking to her to find out if she’s going to be able to assist her by way of understanding the court process and the case," said Sara Waldschmidt, prosecutor.

The judge held off on ordering a psych evaluation.

During the hearing, a service worker said the teen needs to be on medication, but overall, she's doing well in juvenile detention.

"She doesn’t have any restrictions in detention. She’s respectful. She engages. She does want to go home," the worker said.

The service worker also recommended the teen be released.

"Because her co-actor was the one… the one, essentially, that was the leader essentially in the act," said the worker.

The assistant district attorney disagreed.

"The state would just renew its objection to any placement outside of detention," said Waldschmidt.

The 14-year-old remains in juvenile detention.