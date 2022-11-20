Frozen Turkey Bowling, Angelman syndrome cure sought

Autumn's Angels Frozen Turkey Bowling Classic Sunday, Nov. 20 at The MECCA in Milwaukee's Deer District was aimed at finding a cure for Angelman syndrome.

This wasn't your typical bowling. Frozen turkeys were used instead of bowling balls.

"I love it. I've played it before. It's really fun to play," said Anthony Paulis, chair of the event.

He doesn't do it just for fun. This year, it was a fundraiser for kids like his daughter, Autumn.

"Autumn has cognitive disorders, motor balance disorders, incontinence issues," said Paulis.

Autumn lives with Angelman, a syndrome that affects 500,000 people worldwide.

"Angelman syndrome is caused because of a single gene. It's missing the mom's copy of that gene. It has profound implications for muscular control," said John Schuelter, the chairman of the Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics (FAST).

Schuelter's daughter, Grace, is also among those thousands who have Angelman syndrome.

"Our daughter, Grace, is so joyous, but she has a lot of challenges," said Schuelter.

FAST said they get closer and closer every day to a cure due to the research being funded.

"8-, 9- and 10-year-old kids are speaking for the first time in their lives," said Schuelter. "You can imagine hearing, ‘Mom’ from a 9-year-old for the first time. That child spoke – is life-changing."

Until that day, fun events like turkey bowling will help these two dads fight for their daughter.

"Every parent wants their children to live full lives, happy lives and independent lives," said Schuelter.

"Just to bring awareness and to advocate and bring synergy to our cause of trying to help find a cure for Angelman syndrome," said Paulis.

If you would like to be a part of finding a cure for Angelman syndrome, go to Cureangelman.org.