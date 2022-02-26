Milwaukee Auto Show at Wisconsin Center

If you’ve been struggling to find your dream new vehicle at any local dealerships, the Milwaukee Auto Show may be your chance to finally check one out.



"There's a lot that’s constrained in the supply chain right now," said John Pentler of Uptown Automotive Group.





As supply chain issues continue to impact the U.S., the car business has been one of the heaviest hits.



"There’s the chips in the cars, tire issues, a lot of different things. But the manufacturers are doing their best to build the cars and give people what they want," said Pentler.



This is why this year, the Milwaukee Auto Show is a great opportunity to check out your potential new ride right in the Wisconsin Center.

"The lead time, the amount of time it takes for vehicles to be brought in that you can see and feel and touch is just crazy," said Wade. " This type of experience puts it all right there for you and there’s lots of different brands here."



Whether you’re scoping out the merchandise or just want a fun day with family, the Milwaukee Auto Show is the place to be.

"It's inside, it's warm, you can walk around. There's cars everywhere, there's a lot of other fun stuff going on. I’m bringing my kids tomorrow and we’re going to have a lot of fun at the show," said Pentler.



It could also be where you find your next furry family member through the Subaru Loves Pets campaign.



Adoptable pets will be on site all week.



The Milwaukee Auto Show will be in town until March 6th.

