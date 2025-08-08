Milwaukee auto shop shooting, man accused of attempted homicide

article

The Brief A Milwaukee auto shop owner was shot near 57th and Center on Aug. 1. A man described as an "unsatisfied" customer is charged with attempted homicide. A second man is accused of harboring/aiding a felon in the case.



Milwaukee County prosecutors say an angry customer tried to kill the owner of a Milwaukee auto shop last week.

In Court:

Elisha Payne, 27, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the case. Prosecutors also charged 36-year-old Roman Booker with aiding a felon, saying he drove Payne away from the area after the shooting.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Auto shop shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened on the afternoon of Aug. 1. A criminal complaint states the 56-year-old victim had eight gunshot wounds to his thigh, abdomen and arm. Police recovered seven bullet casings and one brass bullet fragment at the scene near 57th and Center.

Related article

Court filings said the victim told police an "unsatisfied" customer shot him. Roughly an hour before the shooting, he said he got a call in which someone said: "If he gets any time in jail, we will kill you."

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors said Payne had dropped his car off for repairs. The key to the car and an invoice for $650 were found in the auto shop's office – listing Payne's name, address, phone number and email address.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The complaint states Payne, Booker and another man were together at the auto shop at the time of the shooting. Witnesses described an argument between Payne and the victim before hearing gunshots and seeing the group of men flee the area. Witnesses identified Payne as the shooter from a photo lineup.

In an interview with police, Booker said he picked up Payne that day. He said they were getting ready to leave when Payne recognized the owner, describing the incident that followed as a "warzone." Booker said Payne later told him "he dint [sic] mean to do it and he was sorry."