Aurora postpartum bracelet program aims to improve symptom recognition

The Brief Aurora Health Care launched a "Post-Birth Alert Orange Bracelet Program." The initiative hopes to improve early recognition of postpartum complications. Such complications are the leading cause of maternal morbidity and mortality.



Aurora Health Care on Friday announced the launch of a new initiative that hopes to improve early recognition of postpartum complications after women leave the hospital.

What they're saying:

According to Aurora Health Care, postpartum complications are the leading cause of maternal morbidity and mortality. Those complications often arise after women leave a hospital, and recognizing and responding to them early is critical.

The "Post-Birth Alert Orange Bracelet Program," which launched at Aurora Sinai Medical Center, is intended to give people a visual cue that a woman is postpartum in the event that complications arise.

"Patient safety is always our top priority, and we want postpartum mothers in Milwaukee to continue to feel supported once they leave the hospital," Dawn Porter, women’s health director of nursing at Aurora Sinai, said in a statement. "Our goal with these vibrant orange bracelets is to enhance early recognition of postpartum complications, and to empower patients and their support persons to advocate for their health."

Aurora Sinai Medical Center

What you can do:

The Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses identified four key postpartum symptoms that require emergency attention:

Chest pain

Obstructed breathing or shortness of breath

Seizures

Thoughts of harm

Additional concerns may include heavy bleeding, an incision that's not healing, red or swollen legs, a terrible headache, or a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher.

What's next:

Aurora Health Care said it hopes to expand the bracelet program over time. Patients are encouraged to wear the bracelets for six weeks after delivery.