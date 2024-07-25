Milwaukee attempted robbery, shooting on Holton Street; man accused

article

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of attempting to rob and then shoot a man on the city's north side. The accused is Willie Perry – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Attempted armed robbery

First-degree reckless injury

Possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched on Thursday evening, July 11 to a shooting on Holton Avenue just south of Locust. Officers spoke with two witnesses who indicated the shooting victim had been followed by two individuals. Both witnesses identified the defendant, Perry, as one of those individuals.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Investigators "recovered six 9mm casings from the scene and one bullet fragment. Additionally, a house nearby was struck four times by bullets," the complaint says.

On July 13, officers conducted an interview with the shooting victim at the hospital. The victim stated that he and another person "entered a corner store at the intersection of Holton Street and Center Street to withdraw $200 cash from an ATM to purchase milk," the complaint says. While inside the store, the shooting victim said he noticed "male subjects inside the store with their masks partially pulled down." When the victim left the store, he was approached by three males. The victim stated "one of the suspects pointed a handgun in his face and stated 'give me what she got' before the suspect reached his hands into (the victim's) pockets. (The victim) smacked away the suspect's hand then began to run away from the suspects when he heard gunshots fired," the complaint says. The victim was struck by the gunfire.

On July 14, the victim and the person he was with were individually shown a photo array -- and both identified the defendant, Perry, as the one who shot the victim.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

A U.S. Marshal source tells FOX6 News Perry was arrested by marshals alongside MPD on the city’s northeast side. He has not yet been scheduled for an initial appearance in Milwaukee County court.