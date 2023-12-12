Milwaukee Colectivo Coffee attempted robbery near Humboldt and Locust
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an attempted robbery that happened at the Colectivo Coffee near Humboldt and Locust on Tuesday, Dec. 12.
Officials say around 11:40 a.m., a person approached a register and demanded employees open it. When they could not, the person left without getting anything.
Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown person.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.