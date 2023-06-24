Aurora Sinai attempted robbery, Milwaukee police seek man

article

Milwaukee police are looking for the person who tried to rob a woman Thursday, June 22.

Police said the victim was talking to her car when a man approached her from behind and grabbed her. The two began to "tussle" in the parking structure of Aurora Sinai Medical Center.

The victim called for help and set off her car alarm when a good Samaritan came out. The man then ran out of camera view onto 12th Street.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The man is described as 20 to 30 years old and 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a thin build. He had a medium complexion and scruffy beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.