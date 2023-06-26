Milwaukee attempted robbery; 12th and Kilbourn, suspect sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are requesting that public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect wanted in connection to an attempted robbery that occurred Thursday, June 22 near 12th Street and Kilbourn Avenue.
It happened at approximately 2:20 p.m.
The suspect is described an African American male, 20-30 years of age, 5"10" tall, with a thin build, and a scruffy beard.
He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a white COVID mask, a black t-shirt with the word "O'Neal" on the back in blue writing, black shorts with white polka dots, white ankle socks and brown shoes.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.