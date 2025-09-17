Milwaukee attempted homicide; police seek to ID, locate 3 suspects

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate suspects wanted in connection to an attempted homicide at 30th and Burleigh from Aug. 14.

Officials said just before 3 p.m. on that Thursday, one suspect fired shots at a moving vehicle and struck the victim inside. All three fled on foot after the shooting.

Suspect descriptions

What we know:

Suspect #1 is described as a male, African American, approximately 20 years old with a medium complexion, a medium afro and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts with blue, white and yellow designs on the front, black ankle socks and white slides. He was armed with a handgun.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, African American, approximately 30 years old with a medium complexion, a short afro, sideburns, a goatee and a medium build. He was last seen wearing an off-white pullover, blue joggers and green slides.

Suspect #3 is described as a male, African American, approximately 20 years old with a medium complexion, a short afro and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue Nike T-shirt, black gym shorts, white tennis shoes, and he had a lanyard hanging out of his left pocket.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.