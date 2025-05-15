Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee attempted armed robbery; police seek to ID suspect

Published  May 15, 2025 2:53pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are asking for help to identify a man wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery.
    • The crime happened in March near 17th and Rogers on the city's south side.
    • The suspect attempted to obtain property from the victim's pockets, police said.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a man wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery on the city's south side. 

Attempted armed robbery

What we know:

Officials say the crime happened around 11:40 a.m. on Friday, March 21 near 17th and Rogers on Milwaukee's south side. 

The suspect attempted to obtain property from the victim's pockets, police said.

The suspect is described as a male, African American, in his 20s, approximately 5'9" tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, glasses, a black zip up hoodie, a black shirt, black with white stripes Adidas joggers and green shoes. He was armed with a black handgun.

Anyone with any information on this person is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

