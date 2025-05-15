Milwaukee attempted armed robbery; police seek to ID suspect

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are asking for help to identify a man wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery. The crime happened in March near 17th and Rogers on the city's south side. The suspect attempted to obtain property from the victim's pockets, police said.



Attempted armed robbery

What we know:

Officials say the crime happened around 11:40 a.m. on Friday, March 21 near 17th and Rogers on Milwaukee's south side.

The suspect attempted to obtain property from the victim's pockets, police said.

The suspect is described as a male, African American, in his 20s, approximately 5'9" tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, glasses, a black zip up hoodie, a black shirt, black with white stripes Adidas joggers and green shoes. He was armed with a black handgun.

Anyone with any information on this person is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.