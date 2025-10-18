Milwaukee attempted armed robbery; 19-year-old man in custody

article

The Brief Josiah Neal, 19, of Milwaukee, is charged with attempted armed robbery following an incident at a gas station. Neal was identified as the driver of the vehicle involved in a confrontation where a man was shot during an apparent robbery attempt. The victim was shot after attempting to buy marijuana and initially gave an untruthful account to police, the criminal complaint says.



A 19-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of being tied to an armed robbery attempt at a gas station on the city's far northwest side. The accused is Josiah Neal – and he faces a charge of attempted robbery, armed (use of force).

Case details

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded late on Tuesday, Oct. 7 to a gas station on W. Brown Deer Road just west of 80th Street for a shooting complaint. Once on the scene, officers located a man who suffered gunshot wounds to his left hand, chest and a graze wound to his forehead. The complaint says the victim "did not initially provide a truthful account of what happened based on video surveillance recovered."

Officers recovered four 9mm casings and a cellphone from the parking lot at the gas station.

When officers interviewed the shooting victim again, he told officers he walked outside the gas station and attempted to purchase marijuana from unknown subjects. The victim stated "he made the payment through 'CashApp' to a subject 'CJ BOSS MAN.' (The victim) stated after making the payment he got the weed in a small container," the complaint says. Moments later, the court filings indicated people in a red vehicle pulled up on the victim. A passenger in the back seat got out and stated, "Let me go in your pockets," the complaint says. Then the victim told police "the subject then took his phone and discharged 4 rounds before running back to the vehicle and fleeing in an unknown direction," the complaint says.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Surveillance video was recovered at the gas station. The complaint says the video shows the victim conversing with someone in a red car. After a period of time, a person gets out of the back seat of the car, there is a "physical confrontation," and the complaint says, "It is clear they are struggling over a firearm. The firearm then discharges, smoke is seen and (the victim) falls to the grass." The person who got out of the back seat gets back into the car and it drives off.

Officers investigated the vehicle seen in the surveillance video. They noted in the complaint that "the vehicle was involved in a traffic crash on September 13, 2025. Body camera footage from that accident depicts the defendant, Josiah Neal, as the driver and occupant," the complaint says.

The defendant was arrested on Oct. 12 in a red Chevy sedan. Surveillance video from the shooting shows the defendant getting out of the red car. He "is identifiable in the interior video. The defendant is the driver of the vehicle and not the shooter," the complaint says. Also in the court filings, a "search of the defendant's phone includes the CashApp MJ used to purchase the marijuana and photos of the defendant in the same clothes as seen in the shooting video."

Initial appearance

What's next:

Neal made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Saturday, Oct. 18. Cash bond was set at $15,000.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Neal is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 22 for a bail/bond hearing – and on Oct. 24 for a preliminary hearing.

Related article