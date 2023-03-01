Milwaukee Athletic Club bomb threat; no explosives found
article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Athletic Club received bomb threat Wednesday afternoon, police said, but no explosives were found.
The threat came in just before 12:30 p.m. for the club near Broadway and Mason. The building was evacuated and searched by MPD K-9 units.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.