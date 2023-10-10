Milwaukee assistant pastor shot, carjacked driving for Uber

A Milwaukee pastor is fighting for his life in the hospital. He is the victim of a carjacking while driving for Uber.

On the court, you can find Kevin Simmons, an assistant pastor at Miracle Temple, behind the whistle. Simmons is the senior official for Cream Skills, Inc. It is a youth basketball organization. Its goal is to curb violence in Milwaukee. That is where Simmons met Nigel Harvey.

"Kevin is a big prominent member the community and he is loved very much," Harvey said.

Harvey said his friend was shot multiple times around 3 a.m. Monday. Police say it happened near 55th and Custer Avenue.

"He is in stable condition, it’s not fatal and that's the best thing I have heard all day," Harvey said.

Police say the shooting was related to an attempted robbery. Harvey said Simmons was carjacked.

"Kevin would have gave him the car, and they could have just had the car," Harvey said.

Police say the car was taken during the robbery and has been recovered. But they did not confirm if the car belonged to Simmons. Officials have no one in custody and are looking for the shooter.

Harvey said his friend did not deserve this.

"Of course I want justice, to be served because that is a horrible act to a very good man," Harvey said.

Harvey said he is looking forward to the day seeing his friend back on the court.

"He is a fighter and we have all the confidence and I have all the confidence he is going to pull through," Harvey said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.