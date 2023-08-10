Milwaukee arson, 19th and Center, man sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in an arson that occurred on July 17. It happened at approximately 5:15 a.m. near 19th and Center.
Police described him as African American, 20–30 years of age with a full beard. He was last seen wearing a blue, teal zip-up hoodie, with the hood up, a red T-shirt and black pants. He was carrying a gas can.
Police said he intentionally set an occupied residence on fire.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers 414-224-TIPS or P3 TIPS App.