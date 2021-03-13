Man sentenced to 4 years in prison for hiding body in recycling bin

article

A 27-year-old Milwaukee man, charged with hiding a body in a recycling bin, has been sentenced to four years behind bars.

Arnell Brown on March 11 pleaded guilty to a single count of hiding a corpse. In addition to prison time, the judge also sentenced Brown to four years of extended supervision and granted credit for 212 days served.

Police responded to the "suspicious death" of a 22-year-old Milwaukee man on July 26, 2020 near 29th and Vliet. A criminal complaint states the victim was found in a recycling bin with multiple gunshot wounds.

A person who was with the victim before the ultimately fatal incident unfolded told police that the two had gone to Brown's home on July 24. That person waited for the victim to come out of Brown's home for "a while" but the victim never returned. When the person called Brown to ask where the victim was, the complaint states, Brown allegedly said the victim had tried to steal his gun and ran out of the house. Brown allegedly hung up when the person tried to ask more questions.

