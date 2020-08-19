Milwaukee man charged, allegedly hid body in recycling bin near 29th and Vliet

article

A 26-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in connection to a body that was found near 29th and Vliet in July.

Arnell Brown faces one count of hiding a corpse on or around Friday, July 24th.

Police responded to the "suspicious death" of a 22-year-old Milwaukee man on Sunday, July 26 near 29th and Vliet.

Milwaukee police respond to "suspicious death" near 29th and Vliet on July 26, 2020

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers found the victim's body inside a City of Milwaukee recycling bin with apparent gunshot wounds in each armpit.

A person who was with the victim before the ultimately fatal incident unfolded told police that the two had gone to Brown's home -- near 28th and Vliet -- on Friday, July 24. That person waited for the victim to come out of Brown's home for "a while" but the victim never returned. When the person called Brown to ask where the victim was, the complaint states, Brown allegedly said the victim had tried to steal his gun and ran out of the house. Brown allegedly hung up when the person tried to ask more questions.

Police reviewed Facebook messages from the victim's phone and found a discussion regarding a meet-up on July 24 with a page that appeared to be Brown's -- who was known to the victim and others as "Munchie."

Detectives executed a search warrant of Brown's home and found two bullet strikes in a door, fired from outside the door. Inside the door, detectives found one bullet strike on the stairway, which appeared to correspond with one of the two door strikes. A corresponding strike for the second bullet was not found.

Another individual said that Brown admitted to them that he fatally shot the victim and hid the body, according to the complaint.

Specifically, that individual told police that Brown admitted that the victim had come over, that the victim had grabbed Brown's gun and ran and that the two then "tussled" on the porch -- knocking the gun away. Then, the individual said according to the complaint, Brown admitted to going inside and shooting through his door -- striking and killing the victim, before getting "paranoid" and putting the victim's body in the recycling bin.

Brown was taken into custody on Aug. 15. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 21.