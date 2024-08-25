Milwaukee Army reservist violently attacked; family seeks answers

A Milwaukee Army reservist said he was assaulted while on a late night run. Now he and his family search for answers surrounding the violent attack.

Bloodied and bruised, Daniel Allison, a Milwaukee Army reservist, is thankful to be alive to share his story.

"I just woke up with glasses gone -- and then blood gushing," Allison said.

Daniel Allison

Early Tuesday, Aug. 20, Allison said he was violently attacked by a man wearing a gray hoodie with a skateboard.

"It was like he was blocking his face. So nobody could recognize him," Allison said.

Daniel Allison

Allison was out around 1 a.m. in his neighborhood near 39th and Hope Avenue preparing for military PT testing.

"He almost knocked me over and I was like, what the heck? And he started screaming at me, ‘Who the [expletive] are you? What are you doing here? You don’t belong here,’" Allison said.

Allison said the suspect did not take anything. He is unsure what happened, but things went black when he came back to consciousness.

"He didn’t know where he was," Allison said.

Allison called his girlfriend, Megan Hart, a 911 dispatcher for the City of Milwaukee.

"The doctors were like, based on the injuries, this was a significant blow to the head. And between the police and the doctors, they believe he was hit upside the head with the skateboard that the gentleman was carrying," Hart said.

"Why do you think this person attacked you?" asked FOX6's Bria Jones.

"I have no clue. Could be a lot of different reasons. Could be anger, just cause I feel like it," Allison said.

Daniel Allison

The couple said in addition to the stitches, a fracture jaw and neck collar, the attack is causing financial burden as Allison misses work – and is recovering as the suspect is still out there.

"I don’t want to walk outside my door and know that this person may be walking around my neighborhood," Allison said.

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department about this case – and have yet to hear back.

The family has also started a Go Fund Me account to help with the road to recovery.