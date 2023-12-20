Milwaukee armed robbery; victim exchanges gunfire with suspect
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a robbery victim exchanged gunfire with a person who took his belongings early Wednesday, Dec. 20.
Officials say around 3 a.m. Wednesday, a 56-year-old man was walking his dog near Booth and Center when he was approached by another person. That person pointed a firearm and took the victim's belongings. The suspect then attempted to take the victim's vehicle. That is when the suspect fired shots at the victim – and the victim returned fire.
Nobody was hurt.
Armed robbery at Booth and Center, Milwaukee
Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.