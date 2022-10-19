Milwaukee gas station attendant assaulted in armed robbery: police

article

Milwaukee police said a gas station attendant was assaulted during an armed robbery in the city's Harambee neighborhood late Tuesday night, Oct. 18.

It happened near Vel R. Phillips and Center around 11:45 p.m. Police said someone held the attendant at gunpoint and took their wallet.

Additionally, police said the person stomped on the attendant's head before fleeing the scene.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible and "do not feel" there is a danger to the public. The gas station attended went to a hospital for treatment.