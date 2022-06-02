Milwaukee armed robbery, suspect in custody

article

UPDATE: Around 2 p.m. on June 2, police identified the suspect and took him into custody. Charges are pending with the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Milwaukee police are asking for help identifying and locating the suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery near 27th and Morgan on May 31 around 8:30 a.m.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, 30-40 years of age, 5’10 - 6' tall with light brown facial hair and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, light jean shorts, and black shoes with white socks. He was armed with a knife and a handgun.

The suspect robbed the business by brandishing a weapon and fled in a silver, 4-door, older model Pontiac sedan.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.