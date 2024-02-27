Milwaukee armed robbery; suspect sought

article

Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery. The robbery happened on Feb. 2 near 75th and Stevenson around 5:35 a.m.



The suspect is described as an African American male, 5’11" tall, approximately 350 pounds with a large build. He was last seen wearing a black face-mask, black zip-up jacket with a blue zipper, black boots and a white front-facing backpack/bag under his jacket. He was armed with a handgun.