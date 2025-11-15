Milwaukee armed robbery, police chase; 2 arrested on city's north side
MILWAUKEE - A person was robbed, had their vehicle stolen, and then police chased that vehicle before arresting two people on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.
Incident details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3 p.m., armed suspects approached the victim near 68th and Brown Deer and robbed them.
The suspects then stole the victim’s vehicle and drove away.
Police found the vehicle and a chase began, and then ended a short distance away on Marine Drive when the suspects got out of the vehicle and ran away.
Two male suspects, a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old, were arrested.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Milwaukee police are looking for additional unknown suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
