Milwaukee armed robbery, police chase; 2 arrested on city's north side

The Brief Two people were arrested following an armed robbery and police chase on Milwaukee's north side. It started near 68th and Brown Deer at about 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15. Two people, a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old, were arrested.



A person was robbed, had their vehicle stolen, and then police chased that vehicle before arresting two people on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3 p.m., armed suspects approached the victim near 68th and Brown Deer and robbed them.

The suspects then stole the victim’s vehicle and drove away.

Police found the vehicle and a chase began, and then ended a short distance away on Marine Drive when the suspects got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Two male suspects, a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old, were arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for additional unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.