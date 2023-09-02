Milwaukee police chase, Chicago men arrested after robbery: video

Milwaukee police have released video from a December 2022 high-speed chase that started with an armed robbery on the city's east side.

FOX6 News filed an open records request to get the officer bodycam and squad dashcam the video. That request was granted this week.

When they robbed the 7-Eleven near Oakland and Hartford, the men involved likely did not know they grabbed a stack of money with a tracking device.

Video shows the suspects' car blowing through several red lights – at points driving on the wrong side of traffic, nearly hitting another car, and reaching speeds of more than 100 mph.

Officers first tried to stop the car at Sherman and Lisbon, but the driver ignored the sirens. The chase stretched more than four miles, eventually ending near 27th and Garfield when deflation devices got three of the car's tires.

Start and stop points in Dec. 5, 2022 police chase

Jerome Dee Williams; Dontrell Tate

That’s where four people in the car got out and ran. Officers chased the driver over a fence.

"You ain’t getting over (expletive)," said an officer. "You’re done, you’re done. Put your hands behind your back."

A passenger of the car was wearing a ski mask and carrying stacks of cash, and police said he had a gun. Both men were arrested.

Police said those two men are Jerome Dee Williams and Dontrell Tate of Chicago, accused in the armed robbery. Police said Williams hit a worker with a gun, and the men got away with money, cigars and cigarettes before the law caught up to them.

Tate and Williams were both indicted in federal court. Court documents indicate Tate took a plea deal this summer, while Williams appears to be still moving through the court system.