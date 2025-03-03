Milwaukee armed robbery near 91st and Good Hope; 3 arrested

article

The Brief Three men now in police custody are suspected of robbing a business near 91st and Good Hope in Milwaukee. Officials say the crime happened late on Sunday, March 2. The three accused men are all 18 or 19 years old.



Milwaukee police arrested three men they suspect in an armed robbery that happened near 91st and Good Hope on Sunday, March 2.

Case details

What we know:

Officers were dispatched to the area of 91st and Good Hope just after 10 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say the armed suspects entered the business, demanded and obtained money.

The suspects, an 18-year-old man and two 19-year-old men, were arrested.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Featured article

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.