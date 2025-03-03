Milwaukee armed robbery near 91st and Good Hope; 3 arrested
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested three men they suspect in an armed robbery that happened near 91st and Good Hope on Sunday, March 2.
Case details
What we know:
Officers were dispatched to the area of 91st and Good Hope just after 10 p.m. Sunday.
Officials say the armed suspects entered the business, demanded and obtained money.
The suspects, an 18-year-old man and two 19-year-old men, were arrested.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Featured
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.