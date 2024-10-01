article

A Milwaukee man is accused of stealing a Jeep at gunpoint last week under the guise of filming a music video – and two other men are accused of leading police on a chase in the stolen SUV the next day.

Prosecutors charged 19-year-old Gabriel Simmons with armed robbery for the carjacking. Two other 19-year-old men – Everett Hawpetoss Jr. and Dreymar Burks – are charged in a separate case connected to the pursuit.

Armed robbery | Tuesday, Sept. 24

According to a criminal complaint, the victim told police he was carjacked near 52nd and Meinecke. He said "Cartier Gabe" – who he knew through a friend – messaged him on Instagram and asked if he wanted to be part of a music video. The victim said he'd asked Cartier Gabe in the past if he could be part of a music video, so the request was not unusual.

The victim said he drove to meet Cartier Gabe near 53rd and Meinecke and was parking when he saw Cartier Gabe and two unknown people walk toward him, the complaint states. He said all three men had guns. One of the men pointed a gun at the victim's head and said, "You are going to have to give me everything." Another man got into the Jeep and also pointed a gun at the victim's head.

The complaint states Cartier Gabe then got into the backseat, punched the victim in the head and said, "Where is your (expletive)." He then took the victim's phone and wallet as another man pulled the victim out of the vehicle. Cartier Gabe then drove away in the Jeep – leaving the other men behind.

Milwaukee police put out a crime alert for a possible suspect, and prosecutors said Wauwatosa police provided Simmons' name as a possible match for "Cartier Gabe." A review of previous MPD booking photos of Simmons were then used to identify Simmons as Cartier Gabe.

Police chase | Wednesday, Sept. 25

Police were on patrol the next day when they spotted the stolen Jeep near 55th and Lisbon – just a few blocks from the robbery scene. The complaint states officers turned on their lights to pull the SUV over, but the driver sped away.

During the pursuit, the complaint states the Jeep ran red lights, drove into oncoming traffic and had a top speed of 100 mph. It ended with a crash roughly five miles away near 17th and Scott on the city's south side.

Prosecutors said officers saw Hawpetoss get out of the driver's seat and Burks get out of the front passenger seat. They both ran from the crash scene but were arrested. One officer was hurt during the foot pursuit and was treated at a local hospital.

Burks had an amphetamine pill on him at the time of his arrest, which the complaint states was a violation of bail conditions in a previous drug possession case.

Prosecutors said both men admitted to their conduct during a police interview. The two are not charged in connection to the armed robbery in which the Jeep was stolen.

In court

Simmons is charged with armed robbery and was scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Hawpetoss is charged with vehicle operator fleeing/eluding police, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, while Burks is charged with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor obstructing an officer. Cash bond for both men was set at $2,000.