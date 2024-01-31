Milwaukee armed robbery, 24th and Vine

article

Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. near 24th and Vine.

Police say the armed suspect demanded and obtained property from the victim. No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.