Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee armed robbery, 24th and Vine

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime scene tape article

Stock image of generic crime scene tape.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. near 24th and Vine. 

Police say the armed suspect demanded and obtained property from the victim. No arrests have been made. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.     