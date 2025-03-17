Milwaukee armed robberies; brothers, mother charged in connection

The Brief Darreion Bearden, Kamaurion Bearden and Reba Bearden have all been charged in connection to a series of Milwaukee armed robberies. Investigators say the teenage boys were part of a crew that terrorized the East Side and Riverwest last summer. The teen boys allegedly ran with a crew that targeted women and couples, holding them at gunpoint, and sometimes beating them and stealing from them.



A Milwaukee mother and her teenage sons are charged in connection to a series of armed robberies.

Investigators say the teenage boys were part of a crew that terrorized the East Side and Riverwest last summer. The teen boys allegedly ran with a crew that targeted women and couples, holding them at gunpoint, and sometimes beating them and stealing from them.

Case details

What we know:

15-year-old Darreion Bearden has been charged with 24 felonies, all related to a series of armed robberies over the summer.

Darreion Bearden

These include multiple counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery - as a party to a crime, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, conspiracy to commit substantial battery - as a party to a crime, attempted armed robbery - as a party to a crime and more.

In early August, investigators say Darreion Bearden was part of a crew that attacked two people in front of Café Corazón on Bremen, hitting one man with a gun and stealing a purse.

A restaurant manager helped the victims shortly after.

A family affair

Dig deeper:

Investigators say Darreion Bearden’s older brother, 19-year-old Kamaurion Bearden, was previously part of the same crew but was arrested weeks earlier.

According to a criminal complaint, their mother, Reba Bearden, called Kamaurion while he was in jail and explained she saw his friends on FOX6 News, committing the Café Corazón crime.

Kamaurion Bearden

She allegedly said Darreion Bearden "had $5,000-$10,000 to use" to bail out the older brother. She also stated "I’m proud of them" and "these boys working."

Police say she was talking about the crimes they had been committing.

In late August, police pulled Reba over with Darreion and another brother in the backseat. Investigators say Darreion had a gun, bullets and cash on him and found several stolen credit cards.

Reba Bearden

Prosecutors say the boy will now pay the price in adult court.

What's next:

Darreion Bearden’s bail has been set at $50,000. He is due back in court next week.

Reba Bearden is due back in court this Friday, March 21. She was charged with harboring a felon and aiding back in January.

Kamaurion Bearden is in jail, charged with armed robbery. His plea/sentencing hearing is set for April.